Hatters boss the bookies favourite for Wigan job

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is the current favourite with bookmakers SkyBet for the managerial vacancy at Wigan Athletic.

The 43-year-old has seen his odds shortened to 5/6 to succeed Warren Joyce, who was recently sacked by the Latics, who were relegated back to League one this term.

A move to the DW Stadium for Jones seems unlikely, especially after he penned a new three-and-a-half year contract at Kenilworth Road back in March.

Speaking about his new deal at the time, he said: I think we’ve had a fantastic 14-15 months, and to know that the club has that much faith in me that they’ve given me the length of contract and rewarded me in that way is a good feeling.

“I think we’ve shown faith in each other. They’ve shown faith in me that they believe I can do the job that I believe I can do, and I believe that this is the club that I can do it at.

“I love the club, I love our fans and I love the players I’ve got. We are in a real good place at the minute, but it’s only a start.

“We want to develop, we want to improve and take the club forward on all levels, and we’ve made big strides in a year. Now it’s about making the next step and then even bigger strides.”

Meanwhile on his side’s search for a new boss, Wigan chairman David Sharpe told Wigan Today: “Our immediate priority is to identify and appoint a first-team manager or head coach.

“That recruitment process is already well underway, and we will focus on ensuring that we appoint a manager who fulfils the criteria we have set in terms of the type of person we wish to employ and someone who has the ambition, drive and intelligence to enhance and help develop the structure we have created over the last few years.

“It’s important to appoint someone who will create a culture for success, which is something we have failed to do this season.”

Odds: Nathan Jones 5/6; Michael Appleton 3/1; Alan Stubbs 7/2; Uwe Rosler 10/1; Darrell Clarke 12/1; Gary Caldwell 14/1; Danny Cowley 16/1; Graham Barrow 16/1.