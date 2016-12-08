Hatters boss wants more from summer signing Cook

Hatters midfielder Jordan Cook has been urged to give a little bit more to the side by Luton boss Nathan Jones.

The summer signing from Walsall has started 15 of Town’s 19 League Two games so far this term, although has only netted one goal, that in the final stages of a 4-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers on September 3.

Jake Gray in action against Swindon on Tuesday night

When asked how felt the 26-year-old had done, Jones said: “He’s contributed, but I want a little bit more from him.

“He’s a fantastic player, we feel he’s above the level and he can play.

“We recruited Jordan so that if everything goes well and we do progress in the pyramid then he can handle any level we play at because he’s that type of player.

“So we need a bit more from him. He’s had assists and always has that quality to open up a defence.

“It’s just we’d like to add few more goals to him and a little bit more consistency to his all-round performance, but he’ll get there and we’re really pleased to have him.”

Cook has been keeping the likes of Jake Gray, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Jonathan Smith out of the side in recent weeks, with Gray in particular taking his chance to impress during the 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win at Swindon Town on Tuesday night.

On the former Crystal Palace man, who Jones signed during pre-season, the boss added: “Jake Gray’s very close every week, I have a decision to make every week, in terms of three or four midfield players, who do you pick?

“We have eight and I have to pick four, so there’s a clear case for everyone.

“There’s a case for Jonathan Smith, a case for Pelly Ruddock, case for Zane Banton, who hasn’t featured at all but has done fantastically well in training,

“Competition is fierce and they’re all really close.

“That’s the thing about the squad. It’s not like, he’s nowhere near because he’s not doing this, not doing that, the strength of the squad and the fact that we’ve got no injuries means that everyone is close, they really are.

“Sometimes I have to explain to the players, at times we pick a bench because of positions, or if I want to pick a more positive bench, I might leave a midfield player off or a defender off, invariably someone like (Dan) Potts who played 16, 17 of the first games and then find himself out of the squad.

“Not because he’s found himself too far down the pecking order because we sometimes pick benches to win games, for game changers and so on, but everyone’s close.”