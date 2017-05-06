Hatters boss wouldn't be fazed by Carlisle trip in play-offs

Town chief Nathan Jones wouldn’t be fussed about a trip to Carlisle United in the League Two play-offs if that’s what Luton are handed with later on this afternoon.

The Hatters' only issue going into today's home clash with Morecambe is whether they will finish fourth or fifth in the table, with Exeter City three points behind and having a worse goal difference.

However, whom Town will face over two legs is a lot less clearer, as they could still come up against one of seven teams, from Carlisle in sixth to Mansfield Town in 12th.

The first leg will see Luton away from home a week on Sunday, but if it were to be the Cumbrians, Jones said: “The cliche is Carlisle away, but all you do is go up Saturday, prepare well, and it means they get that journey for the second leg.

“In terms of journey wise, it’s not the easiest, but whoever we get we’ll be prepared for and be ready.

“I’m sure teams will look at us and think ‘these aren’t a bad side either.’”

Whoever Town do end up with though, Jones doesn’t think there will be any surprises in store for his side, saying: “Wycombe are probably the one that we haven’t played so recently, all the others we have played recently, so we’ll know how they play, but teams are not going to change drastically for the play-offs.

“It would be nice to know exactly who so we can maybe prepare a little bit more, but we’ll be as well prepared as any team anyway.

“We watch games, we know how Wycombe play, Colchester play, Mansfield play, Cambridge play, all these teams we know, Stevenage, and we’ve played them pretty recently, so it won’t hinder our preparation.

“All we want to concentrate on is finishing as high as we could. We think we’re going to achieve that and whoever we get is not a concern or an issue.”

If Hatters can achieve their goal of playing League One football next term, then Jones believes doing it via a victory at Wembley will be an excellent way in which to do so, adding: “Yes we’d like to go up automatic, but if you can’t and you can guarantee gong up through the play-offs, it’s the best way to go up.

“So they will have that in the back of their mind but it hasn’t showed yet.

“A year ago we were here and we were playing Exeter last game and there was a lot of euphoria, a lot of fans turned up in force.

“There was a different atmosphere, anticipation of what could happen the following season, now we’ve backed that up.

“So now we want to finish strongly and say in a year we’ve come a long way, now lets really get stuck into the play-offs.”