Hatters chief denies ever applying for Latics vacancy

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has categorically denied that he ever applied for the vacancy at Wigan Athletic last season.

The Luton chief had been favourite with the bookies to take over from Warren Joyce in May, before Portsmouth manager Paul Cook was appointed.

If someone approaches me or approaches the club, I can’t help that, but I have categorically never applied for any job. Nathan Jones

Speaking to Three Counties Radio last night, Jones poured cold water on any rumours he had sought the position, saying: “I’ve never put myself forward for any job whatsoever.

“If someone approaches me or approaches the club, I can’t help that, but I have categorically never applied for any job.

“Luton are a big club, and to speak about Wigan or any club would be disrespectful of me. It’s always flattering to be linked with roles and so on as that shows for one you’re doing reasonably good work.”

Jones also went on to further reiterate his commitment to the task in hand at Kenilworth Road, as he enters what will be his second full season in charge.

He added: “I left Brighton which was a wonderful club, I had a wonderful job, very secure as I was educating myself there.

“I had a number of offers to leave that football club, I didn’t. When Luton came calling and when I met the board and met Gary Sweet and saw his plans and we were nowhere near then where we are now, it appealed to me.

“I left Brighton to come here as I want to build something, I want to build a club, I want to build a philosophy, not just a quick fix to jump from job to job, I’m not that type of person.

“I love this club, I’ve bought into this club, I’ve put my career on the line to come to this club and they’ve embraced me.

“Look, jobs are always tempting, money’s always tempting, whatever it is, but right now I’m fully focused on doing a fantastic job for Luton and I hope I can do that.

“If I’m here in 10 years time, it would mean that we’re both successful.”