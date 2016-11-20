Hatters chief invites fans who missed first half to watch it with him

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has invited supporters who missed the first half against Morecambe due to horrendous traffic problems yesterday to watch it back with him this week.

With the M6 at a standstill for over three hours, and no delay to the kick-off, a number of Hatters followers and members of the press only arrived at the Globe Arena in time for the second period.

We’ll watch the first half together. I’ll do it one day this week so if they want to join me, bring them in. Nathan Jones

The latecomers missed Danny Hylton’s brilliant 11th of the campaign in an opening 45 minutes in which Luton dominated for long periods.

When told of the difficulties that fans had been hit with in getting to the ground, Jones said: “One day we’ll get them in, sit up in the Eric Morecambe Lounge and we’ll watch the first half together. I’ll do it one day this week so if they want to join me, bring them in.”

With a magnificent 520 eventually in the away terrace, over a third of the 1,570 attendance, Jones was quick to reiterate his opinion that Luton’s fans are second to none in League Two and believes he has now delivered a side they can take huge pride from supporting.

He added: “We have the best fans in the league. They follow the team, they support the team, they’re now patient, we’ve got them all onside and it’s a real together club.

“It’s a forward-moving club. Brilliant. We love them.

“What I said when I first came here was that we’re going to put a side out there that they can be proud of. Well, they’ve got that.

“Now, can we achieve something? They’ve got a side that they can be proud of. We’ve got a group of players that come in every day and they’re the most honest group, a talented group.

“They want to get better, want to work hard, want to do well for themselves, for me, for Luton and for the fans. So now, let’s get behind them and they’ll do you proud.”