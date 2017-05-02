Hatters chief nominated for manager of the month

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award for April.

The Hatters chief saw his side remain unbeaten in that time, with back-to-back wins over Blackpool and Barnet followed by draws with Leyton Orient and Mansfield, and another two victories against in-form Notts County and Accrington Stanley.

It’s the third time that Jones has been in the running this season, with nominations in August and February, as he is up against Portsmouth’s Paul Cook, Carlisle’s Keith Curle and Newport County’s Mike Flynn.

After taking 14 points from a possible 18. a statement on the EFL website said: “April began with Luton struggling for form.

“Jones wasn’t about to let their hard work this season go to waste and inspired an unbeaten run through a tricky fixture list which earned 14 points from six games and a play-off berth.”