Hatters chief was always after a permanent keeper

Luton Town were always in the market for a permanent keeper during the transfer window according to manager Nathan Jones.

The Hatters boss has had his fingers burnt on three separate occasions seeing loan signings recalled by their parent clubs, as Christian Walton and Matt Macey both went back to Brighton and Arsenal respectively last season, with the same fate befalling Derby County stopper Jonathan Mitchell the campaign before.

We don’t want to be in anyone else’s pocket really, especially not with a goalkeeper. Nathan Jones

Jones was quick to rectify that with the addition of Marek Stech from Czech Republic last week on a two year deal, as the Town chief said: “We’ve bought in a permanent keeper as we didn’t want to be in anywhere near the position we were in last year.

“The trouble is you never know what’s going to happen.

“But no matter whatever position you find yourself in, something can go wrong.

“If it’s someone-else’s keeper, your goals are not their goals and so on. So they have to look after themselves and we don’t want to be in anyone else’s pocket really, especially not with a goalkeeper.

“We’ve made that decision, it was a conscious decision, as I really like young keepers, I really do.

“I think I’ve got a very good record with young keepers and Marek was one of those when he was at West Ham, but they’re not at your beck and call, they’re at their club’s beck and call.

“So it’s important we get a real stability and we think we’ve found that.”