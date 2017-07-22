Hatters confirm Bristol City bid for Vassell turned down

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed the club turned down a bid from Championship side Bristol City for striker Isaac Vassell this week.

The forward, who netted 14 goals for the club during his debut season last term, caught the eye particularly during the second part of the campaign after joining from non-league Truro City in the summer.

That form has attracted the interest of the Robins, but he won’t be going anywhere according to Town chief Jones who said: “Yes, they’ve submitted a bid, we’ve turned that down, we’ve moved on, no problem.

“It was the second half (of last season) really, he came into play, we had a big decision to make on him at Christmas time because he was on the periphery of things, but we’ve seen something in him.

“We’ve worked with him and grafted, we’re not prepared to cash in on Isaac Vassell as he’s only a year into his development with Luton Town.

“We believe we develop everyone who comes through our doors, we believe we make them better, that has been the case for everyone and Isaac is only a year into his development with us.

“We’re not ready yet to do that and we don’t believe Isaac is quite ready yet to go and have the impact that we think he will on the world of football.”

Jones did discuss the offer over with his striker before knocking the Robins back, as he continued: “Of course, anyone who comes in, we talk to them, let them know, let them understand our reasons for doing stuff.

“We’re not a selling club, and trust me it’s not the first offer we’ve turned down for people in this window, but we’re a club that’s trying to build something.

“I’m here because I’m trying to build something and the board have been very very strong on that matter and that’s pleasing, that’s the club we are.”