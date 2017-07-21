Hatters duo delighted to see Justin stay

Hatters defender Johnny Mullins admitted he is ‘chuffed to bits’ that youngster James Justin is staying with the club.

The 19-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest recently, with Luton having to fend off a bid reported to be around the seven figure mark from Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Mullins, who saw Justin flourish in his first full season as a pro at Kenilworth Road last year, said: “I’m chuffed to bits, JJ’s an excellent player.

“He came on last season and he’s got stronger and stronger and better and better.

“It’s nice to watch him play his football, enjoy his football, pleased he’s here and long may that continue.”

Many are tipping Justin, who recently earned a call-up to the England U19s squad, to eventually ply his trade in the Premier League, such is his undoubted talent.

On just how high he can go, Mullins continued: “That’s up to JJ. He’s got all the tools possible, if he puts in all the hard work.

“You couldn’t ask for a player to put in any more hard work too, he’s constantly trying to better himself.

“I wouldn’t put any cap on it, it’s just up to him to go and achieve what he can achieve and firstly helping us.”

Meanwhile, striker Elliot Lee, who had his first sighter of Justin during pre-season training after rejoining Luton in the summer, added: “It’s brilliant to have JJ stay.

“Obviously I haven’t played a lot with him, but I’ve heard great things about him.

“I know he’s a very good right back and if the club are not letting him go then that’s great for us.”