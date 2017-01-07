Hatters duo expecting a tough Stanley test in bid to reach round four

Hatters Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert is expecting a tough battle against fellow League Two side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

Luton head to the Wham Stadium to taken on a home side who have struggled this season after being a whisker away from winning automatic promotion last term.

When you’re playing a team in League Two, it’s familiar surrounding, same kind of crowd, same everything, so not a lot changes to be honest. Scott Cuthbert

John Coleman’s side have lost eight out of their last 13 matches in all competitions and are currently sitting in 21st place, just four points above the relegation zone.

Cuthbert said: “I know Accrington have a very, very good side and did excellently last season.

“They’ve had a slow start this season but they’re coming good.

“It’s a difficult place to go, so we’re definitely not looking ahead of ourselves.

“We know it’s going to be a really, really tough game, and if we do manage to get the win then we can hopefully look forward to getting a big tie.”

On coming up against a side in the same league, which Hatters did in round one, when they won 3-1 at Exeter, Cuthbert continued: “It’s no different, that’s the thing.

“The only thing is there’s no three points, it’s a one-off cup game.

“When you’re playing a team in League Two, it’s familiar surrounding, same kind of crowd, same everything, so not a lot changes to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Hatters chief Nathan Jones is targeting a place in the fourth round as well as making progress in the Checkatrade Trophy, with Town hosting Chesterfield in round three on Tuesday evening.

He said: “We’ve got a certain amount of games to play and hopefully more in the cup.

“So whatever we do we have to make sure that we’re up for every single game.

“The next one is the FA Cup so we’ve got to be ready.

“It’s a very difficult game. They’re a good side, in a false position in the league, but we’re a good side.

“We’ve prepared in the right way and it’s more like your Exeter tie, less of the glamour, more of the sweat and toil of getting through.

“It’s a good game, a game we can feel we can win and one we’ll be going there trying to win.”

Jones is also hoping to finish off a tough few days in which goalscoring midfielder Cameron McGeehan was ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg against Portsmouth.

He added: “It’s been a difficult week, in terms of the way things have panned out, but that’s the thing, it’s not all plain sailing.

“We’ve had a real good start, an excellent time, we’re in the mix on all three things. So it’s a good place to be in, all we have to do now is make sure we regroup and kick on from here.”