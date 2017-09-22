Hatters duo head out on loan

Luton Town striker Josh McQuoid has joined National League side Torquay United on a short term loan deal.

The 27-year-old, who is currently on the transfer list at Kenilworth Road, travelled to Devon today and is eligible to make his debut for the Gulls in their home game with Macclesfield Town tomorrow.

McQuoid has made one appearance for the Hatters so far this season, coming off the bench during the Checkatrade Trophy tie with Tottenham Hotspur U21s, where he scored the equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

United head coach Gary Owers told the club's official website: "He’s been a good player over the years.

"In fairness to the lad he could have stayed there and he was getting looked after by Nathan Jones.

"He was involving him in development games and in training with the first team.

“I rang him and had a chat with him. He rang me straight back and said he wanted to come, so we’re delighted to have him and I’m looking forward to working with him

Also moving out on loan is Kavan Cotter, who has rejoined Evo-Stik South Premier neighbours Hitchin Town on a one-month youth loan.

The 18-year-old midfielder made five starts and two sub appearances in his first spell at Top Field in the opening weeks of this season.