Hatters duo hoping to reach Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy

Luton Town captain Scott Cuthbert is hoping his side can go all the way to Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

The Hatters are at home to fellow League Two side Yeovil Town in the quarter-final of the competition this evening, subject to a midday pitch inspection, and just two games away from a day out at the home of English football.

Hopefully we can do a job on Tuesday and look forward to a semi-final and hopefully a final at Wembley. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Although Cuthbert hasn’t featured in the tournament so far, he would love for the club’s fans to have another trip to the capital.

He said: “The Checkatrade Trophy gets a bit of a bad name, especially this season, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for the football club to get to Wembley.

“Especially for the fans as well, it would be a great day out for the fans.

“We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves though, we’re in the last eight, playing against a Yeovil side who are a good, good side.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s another game, nice little break from the league.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who has played twice against Swindon and Chesterfield, would also love the the chance to play on the hallowed Wembley turf, as he said: “It’s a great opportunity to get to Wembley, not everyone plays at Wembley in their career.

“First of all we need to get past Yeovil and whoever we face after. It’s going to be a tough test, but hopefully we can do a job on Tuesday and look forward to a semi-final and hopefully a final at Wembley.

“Obviously we’ve got a couple of fines so far but a game’s a game, it’s a good competition to get to Wembley.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones reiterated his mantra of only concentrating on tonight’s clash with his former club, adding: “We won’t look at any other game, this is the next game on the horizon, so we make sure that we treat that with the respect it deserves.

“Then we have Cambridge, which is a very tough game and won’t be looking further than that.

“It’s a cliche, but it’s actually true, as if you start looking further ahead then invariably you don’t actually arrive there.”