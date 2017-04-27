Hatters duo unlikely to be risked at Accrington

Hatters duo Lawson D’Ath and Jordan Cook are unlikely to be risked for this weekend’s trip to Accrington Stanley.

D’Ath went off during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Notts County clutching his hamstring, while Cook hasn’t featured since they 2-2 draw against Leyton Orient, when he also left the field with a knee problem.

Town boss Nathan Jones said: “Lawson has a stiff hamstring, but he’s been important for us and done very well when he’s came in in recent weeks.

“If there’s any doubt, we won’t risk him this weekend and that’s not being lethargic or taking the game lightly, that’s just sensible.

“It gives us the opportunity to make sure that going into the final weeks, we are at full strength.

“Now if Lawson is at all a risk, then we won’t take that risk because we want to get as many as we can fully fit.

“Jordan Cook is a doubt for Saturday too because of the time he’s been out.

“Now to get him back in for a couple days and put him in would be wrong, so we’re looking more at Jordan for next week.

“But with the squad we have, there’s no huge rush, and that doesn’t again mean we’re taking the game lightly or with any lethargy whatsoever.”

Luton were able to give a number of players who haven’t played in recent weeks valuable game time on Tuesday as they beat Derby County 4-1 in a reserve team clash at Kenilworth Road.

Jones continued: “It was a young Derby side, but what I wanted to do was get the ones who haven’t played, minutes.

“There was no complacency shown in the game, that was good, they all got what they needed out of it.

“Important minutes for Johnny Mullins, for Jack Marriott, Jake Gray, Jonathan Smith, people like that, Jack Senior, Sods (Stephen O’Donnell), and they all contributed very well.

“They all showed they have a hunger to play and that’s brilliant for a manager because at the minute we haven’t made too many changes but over the next minimum four games, we’re going to need everyone.”

Striker Danny Hylton misses out though after starting the first of his two game ban after a red card picked up on Saturday, although will return in time for the first leg of the play-offs.

Jones continued: “Danny’s been carrying a little injury, so all adds up really well coincidentally enough for Danny to give him a bit of down time

“He’s had a big season Danny in terms of minutes played, games played, the way he works, the goals he’s scored, the amount of cards he’s picked up.

“So he does some stupid things at times, but he does far more wonderful things. Providing we get there, Danny will be fresh for those play off games.”