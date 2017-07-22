Hatters ease to Wood victory

Pre-season friendly: Boreham Wood 0 Luton Town 2

Luton Town stepped up their pre-season preparations with a comfortable 2-0 victory over National League opponents Boreham Wood this afternoon.

The Hatters reversed the majority of side who had played against Hitchin on Tuesday night, with the likes of James Collins, Andrew Shinnie, Scott Cuthbert and Alan McCormack all starting, as the hosts fielded former Luton striker Paul Benson.

It took Town 11 minutes to open the scoring, when the run of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who began his career with Wood, was picked out perfectly and produced a fine left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Hatters were then almost in trouble from a corner, with a goalmouth scramble needing Dan Potts to clear off the line, while Scott Cuthbert made a fine block to prevent Angelo Balenta testing Marek Stech and Benson's volley was easy for the visiting keeper.

The ex-Luton front man should have levelled on the half hour, somehow volleying wide of a virtually open goal when it looked far easier to score.

Shaun Jeffers headed a difficult chance over, while the second period saw two changes for the Hatters, with Akin Famewo and Olly Lee coming on.

Hatters didn't take long to extend their advantage either after the break as when Shinnie's fierce effort was repelled by Grant Smith, Jack Stacey picked up the rebound, crossing perfectly for Lee to nod into the roof of the net.

Luton almost had a third as Vassell was found by Shinnie and his angled drive was parried away by Grant Smith, who also gathered Stacey's effort too.

Shinnie arrowed over the top from range before Town changed the rest of their outfield players, with Josh McQuoid amongst the replacements for his first action of pre-season.

Lee was denied a second by a wonderful save from Smith as he tipped his drive behind for a corner.

Bruno Andrade took aim from two free kicks, one just wide and the other gathered at the second attempt by Stech.

Late on, Luke Gambin fired well over, while Jack Senior's right footer was stopped by Grant Smith as Town couldn't add to their tally.

Wood: Grant Smith, Kane Smith, Danny Woodards (C), Mark Ricketts, Dave Stephens, Ricky Shakes, Paul Benson, Keiran Murtagh, Ryan Johnson, Shaun Jeffers, Angelo Balanta.

Subs: Terrell Annakie, Bruno Andrade, Bradley Ash, Bradley Sach, Quba Gordon, Frank Keita.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey (Frankie Musonda 62), Dan Potts (Jack Senior 62), Alan McCormack (Tyreeq Bakinson 62), Johnny Mullins (Akin Famewo 46), Scott Cuthbert (C Glen Rea 62), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Olly Lee 46), Lawson D'Ath (Jordan Cook 62), James Collins (Josh McQuoid 62), Isaac Vassell (Luke Gambin 62), Andrew Shinnie (Kavan Cotter 62).

Referee: S Purkiss.