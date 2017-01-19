Hatters loan McQuoid to Stevenage

Luton Town striker Josh McQuoid has signed for fellow League Two side Stevenage on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has netted twice in eight games for the Hatters this term, with both goals coming in the 3-2 win at Swindon in the Checkatrade Trophy, but has only made one start in the league, the 2-0 defeat to Crawley Town back in September.

Since signing from Bournemouth in the summer of 2015, McQuoid has scored seven goals in 43 matches, but has been limited to bit part role under boss Nathan Jones.

On acquiring the former Northern Ireland international, Stevenage chief Darren Sarll told the club’s official website: “Josh is an attacking player, a very intelligent player and a player I have admired over the last eight or nine years.

“He came through at Bournemouth under Eddie Howe and played a part in their ascent.

“Josh is desperate to get back playing again and at 27 he is at a good age. When we get him right physically he will be a real, real asset to us.

“He sort of replaces the vacated shirt of Tyler Walker and although he will be different, we are hoping he will have the same impact and presence.

“With his experience he will support Matty (Godden) up front and he can help him run that line. Don’t be surprised to see him in wide positions also.

“He is a terrific lad and everybody has spoken highly of him. The players at Bournemouth spoke about him very highly as did Luke Wilkinson in particular.

“It is really important we bring in the right character as our dressing is a real tight knit environment.

“As a player he has won leagues, played in the championship and he is a winner. He will definitely give us a different dimension or point to attack compared to what we have had.”