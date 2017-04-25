Hatters look at two trialists in Rams raid

Luton Town ran the rule over a new goalkeeper and striker during a 4-1 reserve team win against Derby County at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones had stated recently that he was looking at a new stopper with next season in mind, as with Stuart Moore on loan at Luton, that leaves Town with just young duo Craig King and Liam Gooch on their books.

Both trialists were given a run-out in a strong looking side including the likes of Johnny Mullins, Jonathan Smith, Jack Marriott, Luke Gambin, Jake Gray and Jack Senior.

Mullins blocked an effort from Alex Babos early on, before Gambin found Marriott who shot wide from 20 yards.

Smith was then denied by a fine stop from Henrich Ravas, but Luton were ahead on 26 minutes as Gray found Marriott who raced away to beat Ravas.

The Rams were level on 34 minutes though when Emil Riis Jakobsen’s free kick from distance flew into the net

However, Town retook the lead once more four minutes before the break when Marriott sent over a bullet cross that the trialist striker managed to divert into the net.

After the interval, Derby winger Cameron Creswell bent a shot narrowly wide, while Marriott had a chance for a second, when Gray sent him through once more, although this time he dragged wide.

Town’s tralist then had another attempt from 25 yards beaten away by Ravas, before Mullins and Gray were placed by Joe Mead and Arthur Read.

Hattes also brought on Zane Banton, who teed up Tyreeq Bakinson for a 20-yarder palmed clear by Ravas.

Luton did have a third on 78 minutes when Read and O’Donnell combined for Banton, currently on loan with St Albans, to tap home.

Read then tried his luck, with Tavas saving, before Kavan Cotter took Gambin’s place, combining with O’Donnell for captain Smith to net the fourth in the closing stages.

Hatters: Trialist, Stephen O’Donnell, Jack Senior, Jonathan Smith (C), Johnny Mullins (Joe Mead 63), Akin Famewo, Jake Gray (Arthur Read 63), Tyreeq Bakinson, Jack Marriott (Zane Banton 71), Luke Gambin (Kavan Cotter 83), Trialist.

Derby: Henrich Ravans, Kyron Stabana, Sven Karil, Jordan Mills, Alex Cover, Ethan Wassall, Lewis Walker, Alex Babos, Emil Riis Jakobsen, Alban Dupa, Cameron Creswell.