Hatters move ticked all the boxes for McCormack

A move to Kenilworth Road ticked all the required boxes for recent addition Alan McCormack.

The Brentford midfielder agreed to sign last week as Luton beat off competition from League One to bag their man, after originally coming close to getting him back in January.

It was just all the boxes that I had in my head that I wanted to be ticked were ticked very early in the conversation. Alan McCormack

On why he opted for a switch to Kenilworth Road, McCormack said: “I’d been speaking to a couple of clubs, Nathan was one of the last ones that I spoke to, as I wanted to wait and make a decision once I’d spoken to Nathan.

“We had spoken in January about trying to come on loan, unfortunately it didn’t happen, so I knew Nathan was interested and that Luton were a club I was interested in going to.

“I spoke to a few League One clubs and my agent was speaking to other clubs, a couple in League Two, as I just wanted to give everybody a chance to speak and hear their side, what they had planned.

“When I spoke to Nathan, just everything he was, was exactly what I wanted to hear.

“It’s no disrespect to other clubs, or that they wouldn’t give me what I wanted, it wasn’t that.

“It was just the way he saw football, the way Nathan plays his football, where he sees me playing and how he wanted to give me the opportunity to get a promotion, be successful again and carry on playing for another few years.

“It was kind of the style I like to play myself, the hard pressing, possession of the ball.

“You’ve got to be very disciplined, be very organised, give players freedom to express themselves, but also, be disciplined on the pitch to know your jobs in and out and train very well.

“They’ve got a brand new training ground, which is absolutely fabulous, a new stadium on the way too.

“It just had all the little extras on the side that really made the decision that little bit more easier when I knew that was the place I wanted to be.

“For me it’s a massive club, it’s still a huge club and it was just all the boxes that I had in my head that I wanted to be ticked were ticked very early in the conversation.”