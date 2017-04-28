Hatters nominated in EFL Family Excellence awards

Luton Town have been recognised in the EFL Family Excellence Award winners for the 2016/17 season.

A record breaking number of 51 clubs from across all three divisions in the EFL were chosen for the honour which was created in 2007, and is for the outstanding experience provided by clubs for young fans and families, as well as their efforts to enhance the match day experience.

James Justin meets a young Hatter before the game

The Hatters were nominated for awards in two categories: ‘The Welcome to the Club Award’, particularly referencing the section on the official website giving 10 Quick Steps for the first time visitor to Kenilworth Road, plus the ‘Magic Moments Award’, which included Happy Harry lunch bags and the fact that one person each game from the bag sales is invited into the dug-outs during the players’ warm-up.

Other initiatives that take place each matchday include mascots visiting the dressing room and having pictures taken with manager Nathan Jones, his staff and the squad, along with free face painting for junior supporters at the Kenilworth Road end of the ground, the half-time Hot-Shots competition on the pitch and being entertained by club mascots Happy Harry and Hatty.

Hatters senior operations manager Kevan Platt attended the EFL Family Excellence event yesterday and said: “Although we did not win any of the six mini awards, it was pleasing to be nominated in two categories with our efforts in making the matchday experience a welcoming and enjoyable one for youngsters and families at Kenilworth Road recognised by the judges.

“We know we are restricted at our current ground compared to what some clubs with more modern facilities can offer, and the proposed new stadium at Power Court will be a huge help in the future to making a day at Luton Town the complete package for all fans.

“We will be meeting once the season is over, however, to discuss ways in which we can continue to improve as we strive to top the table in family football terms off the pitch, while Nathan and the team provide entertainment on it.”