Hatters pick Berry up from Cambridge

Luton Town have confirmed that Cambridge United midfielder Luke Berry has signed for the club for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has penned a three-year contract, with potential for a further year, and joined up with Nathan Jones’ squad in time for the journey north to Mansfield for tomorrow’s big Sky Bet League Two clash, where is eligible to make his debut.

He’s a little bit like Cameron McGeehan in terms of the way he played, so we are delighted to have him. Nathan Jones

Berry, who began his career with the U’s, made over 100 appearance for United, before moving to Barnsley in the summer of 2014

He scored twice in 37 games while at Oakwell, before returning to Cambridge in the summer of 2015, where he excelled, netting 35 goals in 105 games, including 22 last season.

Berry had handed in a transfer request prior to the deal being agreed, as Town boss Nathan Jones said: “Luke’s a player who has been prolific goalscoring wise at this level and he fits the mould of what we want here.

“He’s young, he’s ambitious, he’s technically good, he gets goals – and he’s a little bit like Cameron McGeehan in terms of the way he played, so we are delighted to have him.

“He’s another one who adds an attacking option for us from a midfield area, and is someone we’ve admired and liked for a long time. He’s a great acquisition and hopefully he’ll prove to be a really successful signing for us.”

Berry’s experience of playing at a higher level was another plus point for Jones, as he continued: “This year we’ve either signed players from higher leagues this year, or we’ve signed exceptional, outstanding players from our league – like James Collins and Jack Stacey, who came from a higher league club but was outstanding on loan in this division last season.

“We are thoroughly delighted to add Luke to that group and I thank the board and Gary Sweet once more for their backing.

“As with all of our other signings, we feel he’s one that can still improve, and that’s a good thing. The scope for him to develop with us is massive and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Berry, who was named in the League Two Team of the Year last term, himself was equally happy to be joining a squad challenging for promotion to the third tier – a level he wants to return to with the Town, as he said: “That’s one of the main aspects why I’ve come.

“I feel that Luton can really push on this season and get promoted, get ourselves back in League One and hopefully keep progressing from there.

“It’s a club that’s on the up. It’s not settling on this and it wants to keep on improving – like myself. I want to keep on improving with the club.”

“It’s always a big occasion when you play Luton. The fans always create a great atmosphere at Kenilworth Road. I can’t wait to feel that atmosphere week in, week out now.”