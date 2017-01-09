Hatters rated v Accrington Stanley

Christian Walton: 6.5 - Had his work cut out with visibility getting poorer and poorer as the afternoon went on. No chance with Stanley’s wonderful first and was afforded little protection for the second.

Scott Cuthbert: 6 - Defender was doing fine until the 40th minute mark, limiting Accrington’s goalscoring chances to very little. Unfortunate to then be forced off after suffering from concussion.

Johnny Mullins: 6 - Cleared his lines well for the majority as Stanley didn’t ever create too much at Walton’s goal. Defence looked lacking in leadership once Cuthbert was off, with the winner avoidable.

Glen Rea: 5.5 - Made some telling interventions to stop the home side’s attacks but frustration kicked in late on as despite being booked, produced a rash and utterly needless challenge in injury time to earn a red card.

James Justin: 6 - Looked lively in stages for the visitors as he got forward down either flank, swapping to the left once the skipper was injured. Took a nasty blow late on and did well to finish the match as was clearly in some pain.

Olly Lee: 4.5 - Midfielder didn’t show enough commitment for Stanley’s first goal and paid the price by being hauled off early in the second half. Future at Kenilworth Road is now in question after being singled out by the manager afterwards.

Jonathan Smith: 5 - Showed a lack of discipline after getting booked very early on for a poor tackle, giving official Darren Deadman every chance to send him off in the second period. Had to be replaced by Jones before that happened.

Jake Gray (STAR MAN): 7.5 - Was impressive from early on in the attacking midfield role, drifting past one to get a shot in. Fine equaliser and went close once more. Hopefully will get a run in the side now.

Alan Sheehan: 5.5 - Started off as a left wingback before dropping into the three man defence after Cuthbert’s injury. Touch and distribution was unusally off on the day for the Irishman though.

Isaac Vassell: 6 - Pace and harrying of defenders, plus prodigious leap in the air stood out. However, doesn’t ever really take that into the penalty area when the chances come his way.

Josh McQuoid: 5.5 - Didn’t do a great deal wrong but suffered from a lack of service in the first period. Beaten too easily by McConville for the cross which led to Stanley’s second goal.

Stephen O’Donnell (SUB): 4 - Defender looks like his confidence and enjoyment is absolutely shot now after his ball inside led to Stanley’s first and a post match tongue-lashing from Jones.

Jack Marriott (SUB): 7 - Lively showing from the frontman whose pace instantly caused problems. With better finishing, could have forced a replay too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 7 - Injected some real life into the visitors and he drove at the Stanley back-line from the second he came on.

