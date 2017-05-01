Hatters rated v Accrington Stanley

Stuart Moore: 8.5 - Got clattered early on but didn’t let it affect his confidence with another solid and hugely impressive display. One fine save in the first half followed by a number of good stops from range in the second. Pick of the bunch was denying Donacien when clean through.

Glen Rea: 8 - Started in a back three which were kept on their toes by Stanley’s crosses from the flanks. Moved into the defensive midfield role during second period where he helped shore things up in the closing stages.

Scott Cuthbert: 8 - Had a good tussle with the likes of McCartan and Kee throughout as the skipper helped keep chance in Town’s area to a minimum throughout the 90 minutes.

Alan Sheehan: 8.5 - Excelled in the air once more and as always unflustered on the ball, displaying some real touches of class when bringing it out from the back. Wonderful free kick almost arrowed in but for Rodak’s fingertips.

James Justin: 8 - Fine first goal from the club as he sped away to produce an unerring finish into the bottom corner. Should have had a second but for a bobble but with Luton needing others to step up without Hylton, he did just that.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Had to do the dirty work for long periods as the game was a battle in the midfielder areas. Once it opened up in the second half, suited him perfectly as he could send Town’s strikers away into space. Lovely assist for Marriott too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Did the defensive side of his game well and also managed to go on a few of his typical bursts too when Luton were under the cosh at times.

Jake Gray: 8 - Ran his heart out for the team, particular second period as Town went on the hunt for more goals. Played a part in the tempo-changing second, although wouldn’t have expected Beckles to help out so much.

Dan Potts: 8 - Really grew into the game with some excellent tackles both on the ground and aerially. Ventured forward on the left hand side too and boss Jones faced a tough decision on his future now.

Ollie Palmer: 8 - Two assists as he spotted Justin’s run and then also crossed perfectly for Vassell to make it 3-1. Desperate to get on the scoresheet himself and should have done so had his strike partner repaid the compliment.

Isaac Vassell: 8.5 (STAR MAN): Here, there and everywhere as he ran his socks off. Frightening pace was too much for Stanley’s defence, particularly when closing them down too. Bagged a 12th of the season and might have had more as well.

Jack Marriott (SUB): 7.5 - Perfect time to come on with the game stretched and Stanley trying to rescue a point. Cool head saw him reach double figures with a real confidence-boosting finish.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 7 - Threw himself into his role as midfield general for the final stages.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 6.5 - Won the header that allowed Lee to send Marriott away for the fourth.

To vote for your Hatters MOM, visit our Hatters Microsite.