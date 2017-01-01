Hatters rated v Barnet

Christian Walton: 7.5 - Kicked from his hands with far more regularity than he has done previously as Luton looked to get on the front foot earlier. One moment of fortune as he was beaten to the punch, but another excellent stop low down prevented a nervy final few minutes.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 9 - Superb display from the skipper once more who is easily in his best form since joining. Fascinating battle with Akinde all afternoon and came out on top as the Bees leading marksman couldn’t add to his 17 goals. Impressive turn of pace too when covering round as well.

Johnny Mullins: 8 - Another solid display as Barnet were generally limited to potshots and nothing clear-cut as the game progressed. Great ability to read the play once more saw Mullins prevent a number of attacks from ever taking shape.

Stephen O’Donnell: 7.5 - Retained his place in the side and looked far more comfortable than he had done against Colchester. Broke well, got stuck in and was always an outlet on the right for Town.

Jonathan Smith: 8 - Restored to the side and showed just why he was included with his constant and infectious harrying of the Barnet midfielders. Played a part in two goals as he won the ball back high up the pitch and injected that verve Hatters have been missing at Kenilworth Road.

Glen Rea: 8 - Back into central midfield once more and loved the physical battle that ensued flying into a number of full-blooded challenges. Partnership with Smith meant Town finally had a presence in the middle of the pitch.

Cameron McGeehan: 8.5 - Relished the safety net of Rea and Smith as it allowed McGeehan to play further forward, picking up plenty of second balls in midfield. Showed his value with a wonderful finish too as there are not many, if any, like him at this level.

Dan Potts: 6.5 - Back in the side after a knock, but appeared to aggravate the same injury and his afternoon was unfortunately ended on the half hour mark.

Jordan Cook: 8 - Town boss Jones has stated he can play upfront and Cook finally got the chance to prove that. A huge reason why Luton started so positively with his energetic performance and might have added to his tally had the offside flag stayed down too.

Danny Hylton: 9 - Superb forward’s performance from Hylton, who led the line with a great deal of skill and know-how all afternoon. Nutmegs and tricks delighted the home faithful and relieved any pressure Town were under in the second period.

Alex Gilliead (SUB): 8 - Unfortunate to be left out of the starting line-up but proved his worth once more. Cracking third goal from range as he carried out his promise to shoot more.

James Justin (SUB): 8 - Replaced Sheehan to prevent the Irishman picking up another injury and caught the eye with some mazy runs forward from left back, while doing his defensive duties too.

Olly Lee (SUB): 6 - Last few moments as Town saw out the game.

