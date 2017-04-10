Hatters rated v Barnet

Stuart Moore (STAR MAN): 7.5 - Crucial save from Akinde in the first half was bettered by an absolutely magnificent stop from Vilhete’s header on the hour mark. Crosses still a cause for concern at times but handling was secure and display will have done wonders for his confidence.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - Few shaky moments as he got caught in possession once or twice, but stuck to his task manfully and one excellent sliding intervention prevented Barnet grabbing a late equaliser.

Scott Cuthbert: 6.5 - Another physical battle throughout with Akinde for the skipper who had his hands full at times. Cleared his lines effectively although won’t have been overly happy the striker got away from him twice after explicit warnings from his manager prior to kick-off.

Alan Sheehan: 7 - Made a crucial clearance early on as the Bees put in a number of testing crosses throughout. Attacked the ball well and used all his experience as Hatters made it successive shut outs.

Stephen O’Donnell: 5.5 - Struggled throughout as he turned into trouble on more than one occasion and distribution was found wanting as well. Eventually replaced early in the second half by Gambin.

James Justin: 6.5 - Tenacious performance from the youngster on the left as he had to have his wits about him. Never a game to get forward as much as he would have liked with the result all-essential.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Earning the respect from the terraces with every passing moment now as it was a wonderfully composed finish to slot into the bottom corner for the match-winner. Good on the ball as ever and got stuck in too, as he broke up play impressively.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6 - Could never really dominate proceedings from the middle as he has done in recent games, with a number of runs stopped at source by the Bees midfielders as they swarmed around him.

Lawson D’Ath: 6 - Few moments when breaking from midfield which put the Bees under pressure but with Luton never really at their best, couldn’t influence proceedings a great deal. No doubting work-rate and commitment though.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Far quieter than he has been in recent weeks due to a lack of service from the visitors. Played his part fully in the goal though, with his break into the box leading to Lee’s strike. Late booking means he is walking a tightrope once more.

Isaac Vassell: 7 - Looked Town’s most likely source of goals in the first half as his pace and athleticism caused Barnet the most problems. Forced a good save from Stephens and almost teed up Hylton as well.

Ollie Palmer (SUB): 6.5 - Came on to add more height to Town’s attack and got involved immediately as his presence allowed Lee to score.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 6 - Few jeers on a first return to his former club, but kept possession well whenever he had the chance.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 5 - Good pressing at the death, although one wayward clearance almost put Town in trouble.

