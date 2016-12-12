Hatters rated v Carlisle United

Christian Walton: 6.5 - Rare error for the first goal as he allowed Miller’s header to squirm from his grasp, while his distribution wasn’t at its greatest all afternoon. Redeemed himself with an absolutely crucial late save from Adams though.

Johnny Mullins: 7 - Kept things solid at the back in what was a different role as part of a three man defence. Kept busy by the areial threat of Wyke, but Luton generally defended their box well.

Scott Cuthbert: 7 - In the wars first half, taking a number of blows to the head which required treatment. Made some fine clearing headers, but could have won it at the other end, only to send his opportunity wide of the mark.

Alan Sheehan: 7 - Another who had to do a slightly different task this time, but adapted well to the role. Heavy challenge saw him depart earlier than he would have wanted too during the second period.

Stephen O’Donnell: 6.5 - Further forward than he has been recently and made some good attacking runs, with one stunning cross for Marriott. However, defensive issues remain as almost caught out by the Cumbrians on more the one occasion.

Glen Rea: 7 - Walking a tightrope from early on after seeing yellow for a rash challenge, but didn’t let it overly affect him. Stuck to his task well and also tried his luck from range at times too.

Cameron McGeehan: 6.5 - Not completely sure he suits the slightly deeper role just yet, as doesn’t get as much chance to break the box as he has done in the past. Almost managed it when game opened up in the second half, just failing to bundle his way over the line.

Dan Potts: 7 - First league start in almost two months for Potts as he gave a committed display, getting stuck into the task. Played a part in the goal, although could have got forward even more when the chance arose.

Isaac Vassell: 7 - Caused Carlisle some real moments of concern early on with his pace and constant harrying of the visitors’ back-line. Didn’t have his shooting boots on though and took too long inside the area with one last-gasp opportunity.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 8 - Luton’s go to man once more as he showed power, strength and no little class to turn and fire home his 14th of the season. Kept Carlisle busy all afternoon, with Raynes eventually using illegal measures to try and stop him.

Jack Marriott: 7 - Lively display from Marriott who looked buoyed by his goals against Solihull. Should have done much better with a free header in the first half, while was unlucky to see his curler fly just inches past the post.

Alex Gilliead (SUB): 7 - On against his former side and led the charge for a winner in the second period, with a number of mazy runs.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 6 - Added some more thrust to Town’s efforts of making a breakthrough, as they just came up short.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 5.5 - Entered the fray in stoppage time and almost nabbed that crucial strike when effort on the turn was blocked.

To vote for your Hatters MOM, visit our Hatters Microsite.