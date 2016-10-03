Hatters rated v Cheltenham Town

Christian Walton: 6.5 - Decent showing once more from the keeper, with a good stop first half and then crucial deflection late on. Came for crosses well as usual, although got blocked off for the Robins equaliser.

James Justin: 6.5 - Different kind of test for the full back who won’t have come under such an aerial bombardment as that in his fledgling career. Stood up to the test well and good ball to play in Hylton for his goal too.

Dan Potts: 6 - Left a bit too much space available on his flank for the Robins to pepper Luton’s box with crosses, which they took advantage of. Still opts for the simple approach too often, when a ball forward is on.

Scott Cuthbert: 7 - Remarkable recovery from the centre half after being stretchered off in a very bad way against Doncaster last weekend. Had his hands full at times as he relished the physical of coming up against Danny Wright though,

Alan Sheehan: 6.5 - Couldn’t ever really get on the ball to dictate attacks as he had against Hartlepool on Tuesday night and like the rest of Town’s defence, needed to be on his toes at all time to repel Cheltenham’s direct approach.

Olly Lee: 6 - Was a game where Lee had to once again show the other side of the game, with plenty of interventions required in what was a physical battle throughout the afternoon.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6 - Had one of those days where not a lot came off as gave possession away too easily. Still showed a few trademarks bursts forward, but little end product this time.

Jordan Cook: 6 - Moved into the centre for a spell and tried to get on the ball as much as possible, but not a great deal came off for Luton’s forward players on the day.

Cameron McGeehan: 6 - Got into some good positions when Luton attacked sporadically and might have hit the target from a well-worked free kick routine, only to narrowly fire wide.

Jack Marriott: 6 - Looked fairly isolated alongside Hylton as he was starved of any meaningful service for long periods of the game. Put plenty of effort in, but eventually withdrawn late on.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 7.5 - Striker had to battle all afternoon against the Robins’ towering centre halves. Took a few whacks to his face mask, but showed commendable spirit to keep going and not react, while he took his goal fabulously well too.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 5.5 - Appearance number 150 as he came on for the 15 minutes and had a late chance, firing over the top.

Alex Gilliead (SUB): 5.5 - Final 10 minutes for Gilliead and couldn’t really influence proceedings as he would have liked.

