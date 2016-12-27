Hatters rated v Colchester United

Christian Walton: 6 - Huge slice of luck when a clearance rebounded straight to him and occasionally held on to the ball too long at times which allowed Colchester to regain their defensive shape.

Glen Rea: 6 - Looked defensively sound and kept threats on Town’s goal to a minimum but along with the rest of the side, didn’t do enough when in possession.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 6.5 - Aerially impressive once more and gave his all for the cause as he cleared his lines well but wasn’t given enough back-up by his midfield for Colchester’s winner.

Johnny Mullins: 6 - Too often turned backwards when breaking over half way allowing Colchester to regroup once more. Blazed a glorious chance into the stands too which might have made all the difference.

Stephen O’Donnell: 5 - Gave possession away far too cheaply at times on the right as promising attacks often broke down. With the formation Luton went with, they need much, much more from the flanks.

Olly Lee: 4.5 - Hard to see what he really offered on the day as too often he received the ball inside his own half and went sideways rather than venturing forward. Not quick enough to shut Slater down for winner either.

Cameron McGeehan: 5.5 - His attacking instincts were hampered as never really got the chance to break the box, such was Colchester’s organisation in their own half.

Alex Gilliead: 6 - Tried to get Luton going but often ran into traffic as the hosts just couldn’t carve open their opponents who were happy to soak up the little concerted pressure that came their way.

James Justin: 5 - Looked like a right back playing as a left-sided wingback this time as he wasn’t involved as much as he would have wanted with Luton creating little from either side.

Jack Marriott: 5 - Back to square one for Marriott after excellent display at Blackpool. First touch was an issue all afternoon and eventually replaced by Vassell.

Danny Hylton: 6 - Town’s best moments often involved him though for once his finishing was off, failing to beat Walker from close range. Unlucky to be booked too when Kent made a meal of their coming together.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 5 - Added some late pace to proceedings, but no chances fell his way.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 5 - Late thrust was blunted and with Lee, didn’t close down Slater for the winner.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 5 - Final throw of the dice.

