Hatters rated v Colchester United

Luton Town were 3-0 winners over Colchester United on Saturday as they kept up their fine record in the league at Kenilworth Road this season. Here’s how the players rated for their afternoon’s work.

Marek Stech: 8 - Didn’t have too much during the afternoon, but boy what he did, he did absolutely superbly. Had no right to keep out Szmodics close range header but somehow stuck out a paw to do just that. Great to see Town have a dominant keeper now.

Jack Stacey: 8.5 - Defender was up and down the flank for the entire afternoon with a lung-busting performance. Set up a whole host of chances with some excellent deliveries as well. Very good indeed.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Another solid display from the full back as ensured Colchester’s threats were snuffed out. Finally got the goal he has been threatening from set-pieces too by turning in Sheehan’s free kick late on.

Alan Sheehan: 8.5 - Given the captain’s armband and responded with an excellent performance, particularly aerially as he didn’t allow Mikael Mandon to win much all day. Dead balls are crucial to the Hatters too and a wonderful assist for Potts’s strike.

Glen Rea: 7 - Few decidedly iffy moments when in possession early on as his distribution went awry at times. Tightened up as the game wore on though, with he and Sheehan reforming their partnership once more.

Alan McCormack: 8.5 - Such an important signing for Luton as not only is he crucial to winning the ball back, but array of passing impressed throughout, spraying it around the field. Almost set up Hylton and still not sure how he didn’t score with Walker making a wonder stop.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Was the driving force behind the hosts in the first half as he made a number of surging runs from deep to break the Colchester lines. Confidence when on the ball is both commendable and heart-stopping at times.

Olly Lee: (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Freed up in a more attacking role this season and reaping the rewards thus far. Lovely turn saw him come close, before he grabbed the all important opener just before half time. Kept things ticking with some assured passing from there on.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Midfielder was neat and tidy in possession and always looking to turn his man. Almost opened his account only to shoot start at Walker, while his touch was perfect for Collins to do the rest.

James Collins: 8 - Worked tirelessly alongside Hylton all afternoon. Not too many sights of goal, but the one he did, took superbly, arrowing into the top corner. Up to four for the season already.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Great to see him back and starting and a top, top effort to almost last the full 90. Took a while to get going, but lovely vision set up a chance for Lee and then came oh so close to a deserved goal, seeing his header cannon against the bar.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 5.5 - Part of a triple sub at the death.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 5.5 - First taste of league action for Luton.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 5.5 - Ensured Hylton got a fine ovation.