Hatters rated v Doncaster Rovers

Christian Walton: 7.5 - Despite Doncaster’s early dominance, didn’t actually have a great deal to do throughout the afternoon, with Rovers guilty of some poor finishing. One superb stop from Marquis late on ensured the final moments weren’t as nervy as they might have been.

James Justin: 8 - Great to see him given a fully deserved opportunity at right back and it’s fair to say he took it. After a tough baptism to League Two football, when he lost his man at times, recovered to look more than comfortable as the game progressed, getting forward to good effect too.

Dan Potts: 8 - Another who battled through a variety of injuries as the game wore on, especially when it appeared he would have to make way midway through the second period, but stuck to his task doggedly and played his part fully in Luton’s defensive solidity.

Johnny Mullins: 8 - Made a number of last-ditch clearances in the opening 25 minutes when Hatters were second best, but regained a degree of control from there on, with neither Williams or Marquis able to enjoy much influence in an attacking sense.

Scott Cuthbert: 7 - Desperately unlucky to have his recall to the side cut short by what looked a very nasty neck injury. Thankfully has returned from hospital now though and will be back soon.

Olly Lee: 8.5 - Best display of the season from Lee, who has clearly been working on his defensive aspects, making some strong challenges from his deep-lying role. Positional sense spot on with some vital clearances and didn’t neglect his attacking duties either, with a wonderful cross for McGeehan’s first and neat ball into Hylton’s feet that led to Marriott’s strike.

Jordan Cook: 6 - Another who didn’t last the first half as his tight hamstring flared up again when Luton were back on level terms. With Hatters under the pump in the opening stages, wasn’t able to really have a say on proceedings.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 (STAR MAN) - Hatters’ resurgence can be almost pinpointed down to the moment he set off on a barnstorming run from inside his own half to win a corner that breathed life into the home support. From then, he was always on the front foot and won the spot kick late on for Hatters to seal victory.

Cameron McGeehan: 8 - Becoming a master of timing his runs into the area as he arrived bang on cue to convert Lee’s superb cross. Kept his nerve to strike home the penalty after missing his last attempt, while his willingness to get stuck in helped Hatters back from their poor start.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Glorious flick sent Marriott away to score as the pair rekindled their impressive striking partnership and gave the imposing Butler plenty to think about. However, short fuse cost him dear as picked up two needless bookings and will be on a disciplinary tightrope once more after missing tomorrow night’s game.

Jack Marriott: 8 - Put those memories of Leeds United to bed with a cool finish when through one-on-one with Marosi to net number three this term. Played his part in Luton’s equaliser, picking out Lee, and his pace always gives Luton an outlet to get forward.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 8 - Looked solid, sound and assured from the moment he came on. Played his part in Town’s resurgence with some trademark burst forwards and although bloodied towards the end, made sure he stayed out there to ensure a victory that meant a lot.

Jake Gray (SUB): 8 - Took his chance from the bench as his energy and no little quality on the ball enabled the hosts to get back on the front foot after levelling matters. Likely to start on Tuesday now.

Alex Gilliead (SUB) 6 - On for the final stages once more and good vision led to a late break for Marriott.

To vote for your Hatters MOM, visit our Hatters Microsite.