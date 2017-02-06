Hatters rated v Grimsby Town

Stuart Moore: 6 - Deserves great credit for not letting Tuesday’s debut unduly affect him with a better display at Blundell Park. Still a bit shaky at times as did come charging off his line needlessly in the first half and punched when might have caught after the interval too.

James Justin: 6.5 - Kept it tight at the back for the majority as Hatters were never overly threatened by the Grimsby widemen with most of the hosts attacks coming down the middle.

Jack Senior: 6.5 - One nervy moment aside where he panicked and gifted possession away, it was another decent showing from Senior who was up against an experienced campaign in Ben Davies at times.

Scott Cuthbert: 7 - Had another great battle, this time up against Adi Yussuf, and safe to say he came out on top once more with the striker substituted late on. Vital cog in the defence these days.

Glen Rea: 7 - Along with Cuthbert, he stood up well to the threat that Grimsby posed and when Sheehan was introduced, moved into midfield to add that bit of extra bite.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 7.5 - Continues to impress at the base of the diamond as he kept Grimsby’s advances to a minimum first half. When pushed further forward, it was his impressive never say die attitude that led to Vassell’s leveller too.

Luke Gambin: 5 - Not a game where Gambin could ever really get going such was the lack of quality on show. Saw some possession in deeper areas, but too often moves broke down in a tedious first half and taken off once Luton were behind.

Jake Gray: 5 - Struggled to ever fully get in the game as no-one impressed offensively in the opening 45 minutes. Withdrawn after Luton went a goal down and the visitors starting throwing caution to the wind.

Jordan Cook: 6.5 - Another who was a major threat in the final half hour with a number of shots blocked by a flying Mariners defender, while he also tested keeper McKeown too. Wanted the late penalty, but Hylton pulled rank.

Isaac Vassell: 6.5 - Had a new lease of life second half after struggling to really get into the game prior to that. In the right place to nod home Mpanzu’s delivery and carry on his fine goalscoring form to make it three in three now.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Great to see him back after suspension, but booked again which leaves him four cautions away from yet another ban. Not quite at his best throughout, but some good moments, although looked utterly crestfallen after late spotkick miss.

Ollie Palmer (SUB): 6.5 - Gave Luton a real aerial threat upfront and unleashed the likes of Isaac Vassell more on the flanks. Hard to see a foul for disallowed penalty follow-up too.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 6.5 - Allowed Town to change shape and one excellent free kick almost found the top corner.

Jack Marriott (SUB): 6.5 - On for the final moments, but his direct run and cross led to Town’s late penalty.

