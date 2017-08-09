Hatters rated v Ipswich Town

Luton Town were knocked out of the Carabao Cup with defeat on home soil by Ipswich Town yesterday evening, here’s how the Hatters rated on the night.

Marek Stech: 7.5 - One stray pass aside, it was another confident display from Town’s keeper as he played the sweeper role well, rushing out to clear the danger when Ipswich tried to play through Luton’s back-line.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Rampaged down the flank when he could and was a willing outlet for the Hatters. Might have done better with a good chance in the second period but couldn’t get a decent connection.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Moved over to left back in Potts’ absence and made some fine tackles throughout, as he kept the threats on his flank to a minimum.

Scott Cuthbert: 7.5 - Had his hands full with McGoldrick and the clever runs of Celina all evening. Proved a threat at the other end too and came closer than most to an equaliser.

Glen Rea: 7 - Slotted in alongside Cuthbert and like his skipper, won’t come up against too many players of the class of McGoldrick this term. Good reactions saw him bail Stech out of trouble early on too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Took the base of the diamond role to begin with McCormack rested and gave a disciplined performance. Ventured further forward after the break and sent one sizzling effort just over.

Olly Lee: 7 - Another good showing from the midfielder as he kept possession ticking over well and helped Town up the tempo in the second period as they got amongst Ipswich.

Jordan Cook: 7.5 - Back in the side and took his opportunity well, spreading the play and making some committed challenges too. Pulled the trigger when possible, denied by a good save from Gerken and the side-netting as well.

Andrew Shinnie (STAR MAN): 8 - Knitted play together as he tried to thread his passes through the visiting defence. Noticeable willingness to get stuck in and also try his luck from range when the opportunity presented itself.

James Collins: 7 - Good tussle with the Tractor Boys’ defence although didn’t find them as charitable as Yeovil on Saturday. Great bit of centre forward’s play led to his only real chance, but Gerken was equal to it.

Elliot Lee: 7 - Huge chance to send Luton in level at the break only to sky his opportunity over the bar. Willing runner and another 70-odd minutes will only help regain full match sharpness.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 6.5 - First action of the season for Gambin but couldn’t really break Ipswich down.

Johnny Mullins (SUB): 6.5 - On late on to allow Cuthbert to push forward.