Hatters rated v Lincoln City

Luton Town battled their way to a creditable goalless draw at Lincoln City on Saturday as they made it back-to-back away points picked up at Sincil Bank. Here’s how the Hatters’ players rated for their afternoon’s work too.

Marek Stech: 7 - Two vital saves in the second half ensured Luton kept a first clean sheet on their travels this season. Few nervy moments with one or two crosses, getting caught in no man’s land once as well, but imposing presence definitely helped out.

Glen Rea: 7 - Recalled to the defence as Luton swapped to three at the back and despite giving away the odd needless free kick with some over exuberant challenging, driving boss Nathan Jones potty, played his part in Town’s shut out.

Scott Cuthbert: 8 (STAR MAN) - Defender had a real battle up against Rhead all afternoon as he kept the big striker under wraps. Looked to be out cold in the second half, but shrugged the blow off and continued to head everything away.

Alan Sheehan: 8 - Another who stood up to the physical threat that the hosts had, ensuring Green was left with just scraps to work on. Linked up well with Potts on the left, as his calmness in possession is a real plus for Town.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Played his part defensively as Lincoln couldn’t ever build up a head of steam and although not as much as in recent weeks going forward, still ventured upfield on occasions.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Looked a real attacking threat in the first half, bursting past his man and delivered some threatening crosses. Couldn’t quite replicate that second half, but made some excellent clearing headers and one brilliant sliding block denied a certain goal too.

Alan McCormack: 7 - Experience shone on the day as he made sure Luton were never over-run in the midfield areas. Some good vision helped spread the play well until cramp saw him replaced for the final 20 minutes.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Was a bit hit and miss as the odd moment of real attacking threat saw him power into the home side’s half and one blast didn’t miss by much. Did lose the ball at times, putting Town on the back foot more than he would have wanted though.

Luke Berry: 7 - Looked like he might have real influence on proceedings early on with some astute passing, but wasn’t allowed to maintain that as the hosts bombed the ball away. Showed the other side of his game as was never backwards in getting stuck in.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Striker put a real shift in as he got about the pitch throughout. Had very little joy out of the Lincoln back-line and officials all afternoon, but came closer than most, having Town’s two best chance,

James Collins: 6.5 - Looked to be causing a threat when Luton got the ball up the pitch in the early stages. Had his afternoon curtailed by a blow to the hip as he made way on the half hour.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7.5 - On much earlier than he expected and was dynamic from the word go. Pace and direct approach allowed Town to break lines when they countered and never once stopped running. Impressive stuff.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 6 - Introduced to add some fresh legs, but lucky to stay on at the end as he produced a cynical foul to stop the Imps from making the most of a three on one situation.