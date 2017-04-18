Hatters rated v Mansfield Town

Stuart Moore: 6.5 - Very quiet afternoon in general, but looked solid in what he had to do. Again left with no chance for the goal, but made sure MacDonald’s late effort was palmed away.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - Helped restrict the Stags to very little of a clear-cut nature throughout the 90 minutes as Town kept their attackers on a tight leash for long periods.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 7 - Defender was often first to the ball whenever Stags sent it into the box with a number of crucial interventions and headed clearances. Needs to be careful at corners though as holding will eventually get penalised.

Alan Sheehan: 6.5 - Never a game where he could really get on the ball and bring it out of defence, but was impressive aerially once more. Recovered well from one poor pass out late on, with a crucial block at full stretch.

James Justin: 6 - Got down the right flank on occasion, sending over a fine cross that just eluded Hylton. Didn’t venture forward quite as much as he would have wanted to though.

Dan Potts: 6 - Back in the side after a month out after concussion and showed no signs of any ill effects as he went up for his headers. Couldn’t ever really take up the sort of advanced positions needed to set up any chances for the visitors.

Olly Lee: 6 - Few moments when on the ball but Luton didn’t ever really keep hold of possession as much as they wanted, which meant he couldn’t ever really fully influence proceedings.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6 - Was better than he had been against Orient on Friday but move out of the defensive midfield position he had occupied recently appears to have led to a dip in form. Lovely bit of skill saw shouts for a penalty early on too.

Lawson D’Ath: 7 - Committed display as he put his foot in plenty of times in the midfield areas making a number of tackles, including one vital one in the first period with Mansfield breaking away at pace.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Coolness personified from the spot as he dinked Town level with goal number 26. Few nice touches, but was having a running battle against the officials at times with a number of decisions going against him.

Isaac Vassell: 6 - Had to work with scraps of service in the first half but made sure he gave his all in trying to win headers against an imposing Mansfield back-line. Replaced by Palmer during second period though.

Ollie Palmer (SUB): 6 - Booed on his return to former side, but one wonderful run and cross led to a great chance for Hylton that went just over.

Stephen O’Donnell (SUB): 5.5 - On for final five minutes as Potts had a touch of cramp.

