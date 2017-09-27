Hatters rated v Morecambe

Luton Town extended their unbeaten run to four games with goalless draw at Morecambe yesterday evening. Here’s how the Hatter players rated on the night.

Marek Stech: 7.5 - Commanding when he needed to be and came off his line well to clear from Oliver in the second half. Vital late save from Ellison as Town didn’t deserve to be beaten.

Jack Stacey: 7 - Got forward superbly all evening on the right hand side, it was just his final ball on this occasion wasn’t consistently up to scratch as too often didn’t beat the first defender.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - A real threat in the Shrimps penalty area as he won the ball back high up before firing over, and then had the best chance of the night, denied superbly by Roche.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Made a few excellent blocks and interventions as Morecambe looked to break with the Hatters committing men forward. Always eager to set up attacks with passing into feet too.

Scott Cuthbert: 7.5 - Captain had a good battle with Oliver and then relished the challenge of stopping Ellison when the veteran came on in the first half. Solid once more.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Quite possibly his best performance of the season for Town as he sat in front of the back four and carried out his defensive duties well, while kept play moving well. Almost won it late on too. as his shot flashed narrowly wide.

Olly Lee: 7 - Started on the front foot impressively as he pressed high up, nicked possession back and kept Luton attacking with some clever flicks. Influence faded a little after the break though.

Luke Gambin: 7.5 - Carried a constant threat to the Morecambe defence with his close control and ability to dribble. Saw a number of shots blocked, although one curler didn’t miss by much.

Harry Cornick (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Outstanding full debut for the Hatters as from the word go he was up and at the hosts defence, with bundles of energy and no little amount of skill too. Hugely impressive.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Linked well with Collins and caused the Morecambe rearguard some problems, but didn’t quite have the sight of goal he wanted as Town’s final pass was lacking.

James Collins: 7 - Finishing slightly awry on the night after taking up some good positions in the box, but could never really test Roche to the full.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 6 - On as Cornick had cramp but no chance to deliver a telling assist this time.

Aaron Jarvis (SUB): 5.5 - Football League bow for the former Basingstoke forward as he came on in search of a late, late winner.