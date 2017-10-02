Hatters rated v Newport County

Luton Town made it four wins from five matches with an excellent 3-1 victory over Newport County at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Here’s how the players rated for their afternoon’s work.

Marek Stech: 8 - Once again came off his line well to relieve the pressure on his defence, especially as Newport punted the ball forward after the break. Also acted as a sweeper in coming out of his area to clear the danger away too.

Jack Stacey: 8 - As ever, got forward to great effect on the right hand side and almost crowned a stellar first period with an effort that struck the base of the post. Pushed into midfield late on and denied a fourth by keeper Day.

Dan Potts: 8 - Solid once more from Potts who continues to impress aerially whenever he plays. Making the left back berth his own now.

Scott Cuthbert: 9 - Virtually neck and neck with Hylton for the MOM honour as he was superb, particularly second period when Newport went longer and longer. Relished the challenge and a number of vital clearances as Town kept the Exiles at arms length.

Alan Sheehan: 8 - Sent Town on their way with a free kick that was just too difficult for County to defend, giving Luton the early breakthrough they had been desperate for. Played his part in a strong defensive display as well.

Glen Rea: 8 - Excellent once more from Rea who has really looked at home in the central defensive midfield the last two games. Won his tackles and kept things simple giving Jones a real headache when McCormack and Mpanzu return.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Kept things ticking over well in the midfield areas as Luton were constantly on the front foot in that opening first half. Looked to have been fouled during build-up to Newport goal too.

Luke Gambin: 7.5 - Another impressive showing as he made it three starts in a row with some neat passing, great vision and plenty of energy once more. Outjumping the towering Labadie in midfield earned a huge cheer too.

Harry Cornick: 8.5 - Been an absolute revelation since coming into the side with his pace and direct approach, giving Town a new dimension they had been lacking in recent weeks. Finishing could do with some work though.

James Collins: 7.5 - Full of running yet again, but it’s just not quite happening in front of goal for Collins at the moment. Set up Hylton with a fine piece of play and only a matter of time before he fires again.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 9 - Integral part of what was a stunning opening 45 minutes for the Hatter. Looked confident and back to his absolute best, scoring twice, with another cheeky penalty too. Kept it going in the second half too. Excellent.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 7 - Took up some good positions and his forward passing to feet allowed Hatters to wrest control back in the latter stages.

James Justin (SUB): 7 - Great to see him back in the fold again and showed his qualities in brief cameo.