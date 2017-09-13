Hatters rated v Port Vale

Luton Town ended a run of three games without a win by beating bottom side Port Vale 2-0 on Tuesday night. Here’s how the Hatters players rated for their evening’s work.

Marek Stech: 8.5 - Excellent save in the first half from de Freitas’s free kick but saved his best until late on, turning David Worrall’s low shot destined for the bottom corner behind. Commanded his area superbly too, showing the virtues of the Hatters finally having a dominant keeper.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Defender gave Luton some real breathing space as he sped away on the right hand side and hammered in his first goal for the club. Definitely a shot too, despite Vale boss Michael Brown thinking otherwise.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Recovered well from taking a nasty whack which left him requiring a good few minutes of treatment. Showing a keenness to get forward on the left flank and kept things tight as well.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Handed the captain’s armband for the night and managed to keep Tom Pope quiet for the majority of the afternoon as well with his usual array of well-timed interventions.

Glen Rea: 7 - Back in for the suspended Cuthbert as he renewed his partnership with Sheehan once more. Occasionally pulled out of position but yet another clean sheet when in the side is definitely not to be sniffed at.

Alan McCormack (STAR MAN): 9 - Midfielder was here, there and absolutely everywhere. Poured scorn on any issues that he couldn’t play Saturday/Tuesday with a superb performance, winning the ball back and almost always finding his man too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Far better display than on Saturday as he deserves credit for never hiding and always trying to drive forward when in possession. Denied a first goal of the season by Hornby too.

Luke Berry: 8 - Recalled to the side and showed exactly why with a fine display. Always an option going forward as he set up Shinnie with a great cross, and didn’t neglect his defensive duties either, making some vital interceptions and headers.

Andrew Shinnie: 7 - Could have made it a far easier evening when heading wide from close range early on. Always looking to turn the defence and another who was always a threat, firing into the side-netting too.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Striker continues to regain his match sharpness with another 90 minutes under his belt. Did well in the air and worked himself into the ground, but Town didn’t create much for him.

James Collins: 7 - Ran and ran all evening as Luton tried to free him on the flanks, but didn’t really have the service when inside the area that he craves.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 6 - On for the final moments and had a few opportunities to stretch his legs.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 5.5 - Entered the fray into stoppage time.