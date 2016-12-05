Hatters rated v Solihull Moors

Christian Walton: 6.5 - Given little chance with the goals as his defence allowed Osborne all the time in the world to pick his spot. Came for crosses with his usual reassuring nature and always looked to get play going quickly.

James Justin: 5.5 - Struggled badly in the first half as whether the blow to the head affected him or not was hard to tell. Both goals came on his side and made way at the interval for game-changer O’Donnell.

Alan Sheehan: 6.5 - Can’t be many better free kick takers at this level, as yet another one made the keeper work. Like the rest of his team-mates, far better after the break as Hatters eased through the gears.

Scott Cuthbert: 6 - Town’s defence looked all at sea in the opening 45 minutes, guilty of giving Osborne far too much time and space not just once but twice. Tightened up considerably as the game wore on though.

Johnny Mullins: 6.5 - Along with Cuthbert, the pair struggled to contain Solihull’s willing attackers until their superior class shone through in the second period. Extra marks for his first goal for the club, with a wonderful curler from outside the box.

Glen Rea: 6 - Didn’t provide enough protection for the Hatters in that first 45 minutes as Luton lost their discipline at times, making a number of needless rash challenges. Started winning second balls after the break though to put his side in the ascendancy.

Alex Gilliead: 6.5 - Tried to get Hatters going with his mazy runs from deep in the first half, but was usually ushered away from goal by the visitors defence. Unfortunate to roll his ankle which led to his withdrawal before the end.

Jordan Cook: 5.5 - Retained his place from the Exeter draw but once again didn’t have enough noticable impact on the game against Town’s National League opponents. Booked too.

Cameron McGeehan: 7 - Odd that in a game Luton hit six, McGeehan wasn’t on the scoresheet. However, played his part in Town’s ever-increasing number of counter attacks and a lovely pass to set up Marriott for the the final strike.

Danny Hylton: 7.5 - Striker got Luton back underway by racing away to coolly slot beyond Lewis for goal number 13. Good vision set up both Mullins and Marriott too as Hatters ran riot.

Jack Marriott: 8 - Great to see Marriott with a smile on his face once more at the full time whistle. Fantastic second half performance too, making two and scoring two. Hopefully has now refound his scoring touch.

Stephen O’Donnell (SUB, STAR MAN) 8: His introduction led to Luton looking far more of a threat going forward. Still capable of the sublime to the ridiculous in the space of 10 seconds, but can’t knock his impact with two clinical finishes.

Dan Potts (SUB): 6 - Back for his first appearance since October 22 as Luton had to reshuffle their defence with Gilliead going off.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 6 - Pace almost saw him burst clear to net late on but just about caught by the Moors back-line.

