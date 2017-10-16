Hatters rated v Stevenage

Luton Town ran riot at the weekend, hammering League Two rivals Stevenage 7-1 at Kenilworth Road on a glorious afternoon for Hatters fans. Here’s how the home players rated on the afternoon.

Marek Stech: 7.5 - Unsurprisingly didn’t have a great deal to do with most of the action at the other end. Solid when called upon though and no chance with Boro’s strike.

Jack Stacey: 9.5 - Brilliant display from the full back who was calm in possession and made a number of excellent advances on the right flank. Sent over a lovely cross for Berry’s first goal to add another assist this season.

James Justin: 9 - Back in from the start with Potts suspended and made a case for keeping his place as he kept Kennedy quiet for long periods, while never turning down the opportunity to bomb forward. Took his goal brilliantly too with a composed finish.

Scott Cuthbert: 9 - As ever the captain excelled in the centre of defence making some vital headed clearances as despite the final scoreline, Stevenage weren’t without their moments of pressure.

Johnny Mullins: 8.5 - First league start of the campaign with Sheehan missing and threw himself into it, often first to repel a ball forward from the visitors before it reached its intended target.

Glen Rea: 9 - Kept his place in the side and deservedly so as he broke up a number of Stevenage forays over the half way line in the first period with some well-timed challenges and impressed in possession too.

Olly Lee: 9.5 - Eye-catching display from Lee who was box to box for the entire 90 minutes. His run in support of Cornick allowed Berry to make it 3-0 and should really have notched himself too, getting into some fine positions.

Luke Berry (STAR MAN): 10 - Header, left foot, right foot - the perfect hat-trick from Berry who announced himself fully to Town supporters with that display. Real team player too as won a number of tackles in midfield. Will be some signing for Luton.

Harry Cornick: 9 - Enables the Hatters to be constantly on the front foot with his harassing and closing down of defenders, charging down a host of clearances. Direct run at the heart of the Boro defence from almost his own box earned real breathing space with the third.

James Collins: 9 - Worked so hard for the team once more, as he never stopped running and pressurising the visitors back-line. Drew the penalty from Wilkinson, teed up Berry for his treble and denied his own moment of glory by a fine block on the line from Henry.

Danny Hylton: 9.5 - In sublime form now as he added goals six and seven of the campaign, making it six strikes in just five now. Clever run on to Cuthbert’s header made it 2-0 and becoming ice cool from the spot.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 7 - Back after suspension and he kept things moving in midfield with Boro a beaten side.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 7.5 - Off the bench for the final 15 minutes and ensured Luton went for the jugular, netting the seventh.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 8 - Brilliant cameo from Lee who set up Justin’s first goal with a lovely run and pass, before he so unlucky to see his shot hit the post for Gambin to tuck in.