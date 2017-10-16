Hatters rated v Stevenage

Luton Town ran riot at the weekend, hammering League Two rivals Stevenage 7-1 at Kenilworth Road on a glorious afternoon for Hatters fans. Here’s how the home players rated on the afternoon.
Marek Stech: 7.5 - Unsurprisingly didn’t have a great deal to do with most of the action at the other end. Solid when called upon though and no chance with Boro’s strike.
Jack Stacey: 9.5 - Brilliant display from the full back who was calm in possession and made a number of excellent advances on the right flank. Sent over a lovely cross for Berry’s first goal to add another assist this season.
James Justin: 9 - Back in from the start with Potts suspended and made a case for keeping his place as he kept Kennedy quiet for long periods, while never turning down the opportunity to bomb forward. Took his goal brilliantly too with a composed finish.
Scott Cuthbert: 9 - As ever the captain excelled in the centre of defence making some vital headed clearances as despite the final scoreline, Stevenage weren’t without their moments of pressure.
Johnny Mullins: 8.5 - First league start of the campaign with Sheehan missing and threw himself into it, often first to repel a ball forward from the visitors before it reached its intended target.
Glen Rea: 9 - Kept his place in the side and deservedly so as he broke up a number of Stevenage forays over the half way line in the first period with some well-timed challenges and impressed in possession too.
Olly Lee: 9.5 - Eye-catching display from Lee who was box to box for the entire 90 minutes. His run in support of Cornick allowed Berry to make it 3-0 and should really have notched himself too, getting into some fine positions.
Luke Berry (STAR MAN): 10 - Header, left foot, right foot - the perfect hat-trick from Berry who announced himself fully to Town supporters with that display. Real team player too as won a number of tackles in midfield. Will be some signing for Luton.
Harry Cornick: 9 - Enables the Hatters to be constantly on the front foot with his harassing and closing down of defenders, charging down a host of clearances. Direct run at the heart of the Boro defence from almost his own box earned real breathing space with the third.
James Collins: 9 - Worked so hard for the team once more, as he never stopped running and pressurising the visitors back-line. Drew the penalty from Wilkinson, teed up Berry for his treble and denied his own moment of glory by a fine block on the line from Henry.
Danny Hylton: 9.5 - In sublime form now as he added goals six and seven of the campaign, making it six strikes in just five now. Clever run on to Cuthbert’s header made it 2-0 and becoming ice cool from the spot.
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 7 - Back after suspension and he kept things moving in midfield with Boro a beaten side.
Luke Gambin (SUB): 7.5 - Off the bench for the final 15 minutes and ensured Luton went for the jugular, netting the seventh.
Elliot Lee (SUB): 8 - Brilliant cameo from Lee who set up Justin’s first goal with a lovely run and pass, before he so unlucky to see his shot hit the post for Gambin to tuck in.
Almost Done!
Registering with Dunstable Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.