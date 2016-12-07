Hatters rated v Swindon Town

Craig King: 7 - Good stop early on from Delfouneso after given little chance with Norris’s opener. Would be disappointed to be beaten from so far out by Iandolo even with the undoubted power of the strike.

James Justin: 7.5 - Caught out as Swindon went into an early lead but regained his composure from there and tightened up considerably. Attacked well with one lovely cross for Vassell in particular.

Jack Senior: 8 - Another impressive display from Senior both defensively and in attack. Making the most of this competition as he looks an excellent addition to the ranks.

Frankie Musonda: 8.5 - Oozed class and composure at the back as he kept the Swindon attack quiet for the majority, bar shots from range. One superb challenge on Delfouneso in particular when Robins broke late on stood out.

Dan Potts: 8 - Added another string to his bow, moving into the central defensive positions to partner Musonda. Solid showing too as Luton restricted their hosts to very little.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Screened the back four well and was good on the ball as ever, starting off a number of attacks for the Hatters throughout the evening.

Jonathan Smith: 7.5 - Back at a club he had served so well in the past and as always, put in a whole-hearted display from minute one to 90.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Got through plenty of work in the midfield as the diamond really came to life when breaking from deep.

Jake Gray: 8.5 - Really impressive from Gray as he was often first to break play up, while produced some lovely through balls for the likes of McQuoid and Vassell. Surely knocking on the door of the first team again.

Josh McQuoid: 9 - As far as auditions for the first team goes, McQuoid delivered his lines perfectly on the evening. Tap in for his first, classy strike for a second and led the line with a real presence.

Isaac Vassell: 8 - His pace meant Vassell was a constant threat all evening for the Swindon back-line as he won the ball back time and time again. Better finshing could have seen him have a hat-trick, but finally got the goal his play deserved.

Craig Mackail-Smith (SUB): 6.5 - Helped Luton stretch the play in the final 15 minutes when Swindon were looking for a leveller.

Tyreeq Bakinson (SUB): 7 - Only on for five minutes, but in that time demonstrated some serious class to alleviate any pressure the Town might be feeling.

