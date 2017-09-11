Hatters rated v Swindon Town

Luton Town suffered a hefty 3-0 defeat at home to Swindon Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday after a bitterly disappointing performance. Here’s how the home players rated on the day.

Marek Stech: 6 - Keeper couldn’t prove the heroics once more from the spot as was finally beaten by Luke Norris’s attempt. Left woefully exposed in the second half too as Town’s heads visibly dropped.

Jack Stacey: 6 - Few good deliveries from the right in the first period saw Potts and Lee go close. Not too much came off after that though with Luton barely featuring as an attacking force.

Dan Potts: 6 - Might have been a different story if he had put Town ahead after making a great run into the box, only to volley over. Third goal came far too easily from the left flank too.

Alan Sheehan: 6 - Appeared to take a blow to the face before third went in, but Luton were already beaten by then. Won’t be happy with losing Norris for the first goal after explicit warnings from boss Jones.

Scott Cuthbert: 5.5 - Looked to be in excellent form until the half hour mark when he pulled back Anderson to see red. Would have been better served letting the Robins striker score as dismissal gave his side a mountain they never looked like climbing.

Alan McCormack (STAR MAN): 6.5 Can’t knock the effort put in by the midfielder even when Town were clearly fighting a losing battle. Chased and harried as tried to make things tough for Swindon.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 4.5 - One of those days for the midfielder where just no matter how hard he tried, nothing came off. Too often passes were picked off and lost possession time and time again.

Olly Lee: 5 - Great chance to open the scoring, firing straight at Vigouroux from Stacey’s cross and didn’t offer a great deal from then. Was bypassed too easily by Hussey to set up first goal and replaced by Cornick at half time.

Andrew Shinnie: 5.5 - Few nice touches in some dangerous areas but afternoon curtailed earlier than he would have wanted, as he was the one who had to make way after Cuthbert’s red.

Danny Hylton: 5 - Still looks some way short of match fitness and little tricks and flicks that proved so impressive last season just weren’t coming off this time.

James Collins: 5.5 - Looked to have been definitely hauled back by Hussey for a penalty that wasn’t given and grew more and more frustrated by the lack of service received as the game progressed.

Glen Rea (SUB): 4.5 - Replaced Shinnie as Luton looked to strengthen defensively when Cuthert was dismissed, but never really looked comfortable and stood off Hussey for the killer second.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 5.5 - Looked to have added a bit of extra momentum to Town at the start of the second half but lost ball to Hussey and didn’t track him allowing the defender to pick his spot.

Luke Berry (SUB): 5.5 - Game had gone by the time he arrived in the second half.