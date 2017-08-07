Hatters rated v Yeovil Town

Luton Town stormed to an absolutely magnificent 8-2 opening day victory over Yeovil Town on Saturday - here’s how the Town players rated for their afternoon’s work.

Marek Stech: 9.5 - Wouldn’t have thought a keeper could get such a high rating in an 8-2 hammering, but Stech played his part to the full.

Excellent penalty save, before a truly world class effort to keep out Zoko’s header that he had no right to. Immense bravery to carry on after nasty blow to the head as well ensured he has quickly won over the home terraces. Even got a hand to Khan’s free kick too.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Got forward well on the right, overlapping with regularity, with Town spending plenty of the game camped in their opponents half.

Dan Potts: 8 - Kept it solid whenever Yeovil threatened as won his aerial battles. Neat and tidy when he crossed the half way line too and sent over some threatening deliveries from the left hand side.

Scott Cuthbert: 8 - Skipper got his head to plenty of crosses as Town kept truly clear-cut chances to a minimum. Picked out his midfielders well too allowing the hosts to dominate.

Alan Sheehan: 8 - Cleared the danger away as and when he had to, allowing Yeovil very few sights of the Town’s goal from open play.

Alan McCormack: 9.5 - Stonking finish as his volley left Krysiak absolutely motionless. Not just the goal though as he dictated proceedings from the midfield, giving Luton the direction they have been crying out for in recent times, knowing just when to slow it and or move forward. High class display and real leadership too. Can even overlook conceding the penalty too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 - Helped Luton remain in the ascendancy, especially during that first half when they were simply untouchable. Lovely vision to set Vassell away with a ball from deep too.

Olly Lee: 8.5 - Show his technical ability with a classy finish for Luton’s opener which was crucial to get them back on level terms after Yeovil’s shock opener. Always on the front foot as he won the ball back to help set up Collins’ second goal too.

Andrew Shinnie: 10 - Oozed class for the entire 90 minutes. So good on the ball, one touch passing a joy to watch. Four assists as well as he added the creativity Town have been lacking. Would have been MOM but for Collins.

Isaac Vassell: 9.5 - Such an outlet for the Hatters as any ball forward becomes a chance with his unbelievable pace and power. Showed all of that to score his first goal, while is adding a real clinical edge to his game with second finish too. If Town can hold on to him, could be some season in prospect.

James Collins: 10 - What a debut. Three goals to earn the match ball and showed the ruthlessness that Jones has been wanting from his side as they killed their opponents off with ease. Didn’t give the visiting defence a moments rest and already looks one of the best signings of the summer in League Two.

Glen Rea (SUB): 7 - Allowed McCormack to get a breather for the final half hour as he looked to get stuck into the opposition.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 7 - Great way to mark his second debut for the club as he got on the end of brother Olly’s free kick at the death to get on the scoresheet.

Johnny Mullins (SUB): 7 - On to add some extra height in defence with Yeovil throwing balls into the box late on.