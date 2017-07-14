Hatters ready to pit their wits against NK Bravo

Luton Town will take on Slovenian second division side NK Bravo in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Slovenian champions’ Maribor’s training ground tomorrow afternoon.

After beating Bedford Town 2-1 last weekend, Hatters boss Nathan Jones is looking to up his players’ minutes during the match which kicks off at 2pm British time.

He said: “It’ll be a good test for us tomorrow. We’ve worked on things tactically here, so we hope that they come out in the game.

“But it’s more about the physical side and putting one or two tactical elements in there before we crank it up on Tuesday night at St Albans.

“We’ll probably move it up slightly to around about 60 minutes for some players, and then the others will have 60 minutes on Tuesday (against St Albans), so they are getting more game time under their belts.”

The Hatters squad have spent the past few days preparing for the 2017-18 campaign at the Hotel Habakuk next to the Pohorje mountains in Slovenia.

On just how the camp away has been, Jones added: “It’s a good place. The people here have been very accommodating and it really is an excellent place to come for a pre-season training camp.

“The pitches are good and everything is here on-site, so the lads can use the gym and do plenty of recreational things when they’re not training.

“It’s like a sports village, so the facilities are superb.

“It’s a winter sports destination for skiing in the winter and there are all kinds of things on offer.

“You’ve got a toboggan run, cable cars, little donut things, bikes, scooters, a golf range – and there are restaurants and cafes the lads can go to on-site.

“They went into the centre of Maribor – which is about 2km away – for dinner by the river on Tuesday night, so they’ve had a good week of team bonding as well as training, and it culminates tomorrow with the game.”