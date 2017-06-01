Hatters sign Brentford midfielder McCormack

Luton Town have announced their first signing of the summer with Brentford midfielder Alan McCormack agreeing to sign once his contract at Griffiin Park expires at the end of June.

The 33-year-old will officially join up with Nathan Jones’ side on July 1, having spent four successful seasons at the Bees, where he played a major role in the club’s promotion from League One in 2014.

He is an experienced central midfielder player which is what I feel we really need. Nathan Jones

McCormack’s achievements with the Bees didn’t go un-noticed during their promotion campaign, as he was named in that year’s Sky Bet League One Team of the Season.

The Irishman has also enjoyed promotion from League Two in his career, having gone up with Swindon Town in 2012.

McCormack, who has also been known to operate in central defence and at right back, started his career off in his homeland with Stella Maris, before moving to England to play for Preston North End in 2004.

He has also played for Motherwell, Southend United and Charlton Athletic, making over 400 career appearances as Town boss Nathan Jones told the club’s official website: “He’s a wonderful signing, he has come from a Championship side, so it shows what we are looking to do.

“He is the type of player we have been looking for, we are really pleased to have him.

“With everyone we bring in, we try to see if they have got promotions on their CVs, if they know what it’s like to play in high pressured games.o play for Luton, you have to be able to play under pressure and in big games.

“For me he is a real combative central midfielder that can play. He has real good qualities. Good quality in possession, he is a leader.

“He is an experienced central midfielder player which is what I feel we really need.”

McCormack added: “As soon as I met Nathan he made me believe in the direction the club is going, a similar feel to how Brentford were running things and very much going in the right direction if you continue to work that way.

“As soon as we had that conversation, I knew pretty early what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go and coming here feels like the right decision.

“I am very demanding on myself of putting in performances. I like to get around the pitch, breaking up play, getting about and playing with high energy.

“I just try to give everything I have got. Not everything is perfect, but one thing you will get from me is 100 per cent effort and commitment to winning a game of football for the other ten lads out there and the rest of the boys not involved.

“I am still very passionate about my football. I don’t like to lose. I still hate it with a passion! I want to keep that going and keep producing performances and help get this club promoted.”