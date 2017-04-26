Hatters striker hasn’t discussed his lack of starts with boss Jones

Striker Ollie Palmer hasn’t sought out Luton manager Nathan Jones for any chats about his lack of starts at the club since joining on loan from Leyton Orient

The 25-year-old had made just one of his 14 appearances from the starting line-up prior to the weekend, when he was named from the word go against Notts County.

Palmer responded to the call-up with the equaliser as Luton went on to win 2-1 and on being mainly used from the bench, he said: “I’ve not really banged on his (Jones’) door too much, simply because for me, it was just a positive to get out of Orient, to be involved here.

“Then you just want to settle in and I feel like I’ve been doing well coming off the bench.

“I didn’t want to run before I could work, but I’ve settled in now and I want to start more games, want to be getting as much game time as possible.

“Obviously Danny Hylton has had a fantastic season, but as a striker you want to play as many games as possible and score goals.

“I’m really happy with how things are going though.

“Most of my appearances have come from the bench and I think I’ve made a difference most times I’ve come on.

“I’m just looking to start games really, as ultimately that’s what you want to do.

“You want to be part of a winning side, winning games and scoring goals, that’s when you’re at you’re happiest.”

On why he opted for Palmer over Isaac Vassell against County, boss Jones said: “Isaac’s in his first season so it’s a big ask for him to keep doing 90 minutes, especially how he plays and the energy he shows.

“We think he’s just been a little bit lethargic and we think he’s a bit better coming off the bench at the minute, and so it proved.

“It was a good decision with Ollie scoring and contributing immensely and the size of their team we needed that extra height as well.”

With just two games remaining of the regular season, before the play-offs, which Luton will be in barring a hugely unlikely set of circumstances, Palmer wants Town to remain as the front-runners.

He added: “We’ve still got to get as many points as we can and try to finish in that fourth spot.

“We’ve been playing well and if you look over the course of the season, we’ve just had quite a few draws.

“So we just have to keep winning as many games as we can, and build up as much momentum as we can going in to the play-offs, because the play-offs is anyone’s.

“No-one deserves to automatically win that competition, it doesn’t go on what you’ve done in the season.

“That’s a three game competition right there and you have to be the hardest working, committed, deisired, talented side to go on and win that.

“You don’t just walk that, it will be something we’re preparing for now, as we want to make sure we get in there as quickly as posisble.”