Hatters striker named in PFA League Two Team of the Year

Luton Town striker Danny Hylton has been named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year.

Hylton, who has scored 26 goals so far this season, was chosen to lead the line along with Doncaster Rovers forward John Marquis, whom beat Town’s leading marksman to the League Two Player of the Year award earlier this month.

The 44th PFA Awards are to be held in the Grosvenor House in London next Sunday as PFA Chief Executive, Gordon Taylor OBE, said: “The PFA Awards is always a special occasion and one of the biggest nights in football’s social calendar.

“For the winners who are honoured at the awards, there can be no greater personal accolade than that of being recognised by your peers; an honour to be cherished.”

Full team: Luke McCormick (Plymouth Argyle); Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool); Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle); Christian Burgess (Portsmouth); Enda Stevens (Portsmouth); Nicky Adams (Carlisle United); Luke Berry (Cambridge United); James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers); Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle); Danny Hylton (Luton Town); John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers)