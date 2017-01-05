Hatters to confirm future of Magpies winger next week

Luton Town remain hopeful of extending Newcastle United winger Alex Gilliead’s loan deal with the club until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old’s temporary stay at Keniwlorth Road expires after Saturday’s trip to fellow League Two side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

He’s done quite well for us, there’s still more to come from him, and we’ll have an announcement after the weekend. Nathan Jones

On whether he would be staying beyond the third round clash, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “Alex Gilliead’s loan is up after the game and we know what’s going to happen there, so there will be an announcement on that.

“We don’t want to put any pressure on anyone before the weekend, so we’re well in hand with all that, the cover that we’re going to have for Cameron (McGeehan) and so on and so forth.

“All these things are in hand. He’s done quite well for us, there’s still more to come from him, and we’ll have an announcement after the weekend.”

Injured midfielder Cameron McGeehan was one who certainly hoped that Gilliead, who notched his first league goal in the 3-1 win over Barnet recently, would be extending his stay.

He said: “I get on really well with Gills, he’s a really good tricky player. He’s played out of position a little bit as I think he’s more of a right winger, but all the lads really like him, really rate him.

“It was great for him to get off the mark. I think he scored a few goals last year at Carlisle, so hopefully he can get that back.

“It was a lovely strike, we know he’s got that ability and I was really happy for him.”

Jones was also hoping that should Gilliead stay, he will become more a goal threat for the club in the second half of the season, adding: “It was about time with him as with the ability he’s got and when he drives and goes past people, we want real end product.

“He gave us that (against Barnet) and I thought he was very good when he came on.

“It took a bit of time to get into it understandably as he was a sub, but second half, we had a little bit more fluency, a little bit more control in midfield and I thought he was excellent.”