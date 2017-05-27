Hatters to face Iron in pre-season

Luton Town have announced they will play League One Scunthorpe United in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 29.

The Iron, managed by ex-Hatter Graham Alexander, reached the League One play-offs season, losing out to eventual winners Millwall.

The clash kicks off at 3pm and will be the second friendly at home in the space of four days for Nathan Jones’ side, following on from the midweek clash against Premier League team Leicester City.

A Town XI will also take on AFC Dunstable on Friday, July 28 for the Bedfordshire FA Premier Cup.

Luton won the trophy for the past four years, beating Barton Rovers 4-2 last season, with the match kicking off at 7.45pm.

Full pre-season friendly programme:

Wednesday 5th July: Hitchin Town (A) 7.45pm

Saturday 8th July: Bedford Town (A) – 3pm

Tuesday 18th July: St Albans City (A) – 7.45pm

Saturday 22nd July: Boreham Wood (A) – 3pm

Wednesday 26th July: Leicester City (H) – 7.45pm

Saturday 29th July: Scunthorpe United (H) – 3pm