Hatters to fly out for warm weather training camp

Luton Town’s squad will be flying out for a warm weather training camp once more when they return for pre-season.

Last term, boss Nathan Jones and his players went to Hungary for a week, but the destination is expected to change this time.

The Hatters chief said: “That’s almost finalised and once that’s finalised we can release that and give it to people.

“We’re looking to do a week’s training camp early in July which gets everyone together plus we can do some real good work there.”

Hatters confirmed their friendly matches recently too, with the highlight being a visit from Premier League side Leicester City on July 29.

Town will also play the likes of Hitchin, Bedford and Boreham Wood, as the boss added: “We’ve been working on that for a while, it’s a similar schedule to last season and we found that worked.

“We’ve managed to get some good games, turned one or two down as we are a reasonably attractive one for some people.

“We’ll do our work early though and it’s important the club got that confirmed early too.”