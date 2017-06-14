Hatters to head out to Slovenia for training camp

Luton Town have announced they will head out to Slovenia for a week-long training camp during July.

The Hatters, who will be back at the club’s new training ground, The Brache, on a permanent basis when they return for personal testing on Monday, June 26, begin with a friendly at Hitchin Town on Wednesday, July 8.

They then travel to Bedford Town on Saturday, July 8, before manager Nathan Jones takes his squad to Slovenia the following day.

Luton will use a bespoke training camp just outside the city of Maribor for a week, the same place where Scottish giants Celtic based themselves last season, ahead of their unbeaten domestic treble-winning campaign.

Town will then return home on Sunday, July 16, in time to face National League South neighbours St Albans City on Tuesday, July 18 and then Boreham Wood, from the National League, Saturday, July 22.

Hatters are then back at Kenilworth Road for the visit of 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester on Wednesday, July 26 and Sky Bet League One club Scunthorpe United on Saturday, July 29.

Ticket prices for the Foxes clash are: Adults: £15. Concessions (65+, U22, Disabled): £6. Accompanied U10s: Free.

All areas of the ground are open with allocated seating in operation. Season ticket holder seats have not been reserved.

Meanwhile, for Scunthorpe, tickets are: Adults: £10. Concessions (65+, U22, Disabled): £5. Accompanied U10s: Free.

The main stand and main enclosure will be open. Unreserved seating will be operation.

Contact the ticket office on 01582 416976, or visit www.lutontown.co.uk for more details.