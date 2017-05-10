Hatters to host Premier League champions Leicester City in pre-season

Luton Town will entertain reigning Premier League champions Leicester City in a pre-season friendly during July.

The Hatters have confirmed that the Foxes, who shocked the footballing world by taking the title last term, and have star names such as England striker Jamie Vardy, Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, are heading to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday, July 26, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Nathan Jones' side will also have a second home friendly the following Saturday, July 29, although the opposition will be confirmed only when the club knows which division they will be competing in after the upcoming Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

Hatters kick off their pre-season programme with a trip to Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Division side Hitchin Town on Wednesday, July 5, followed by visiting Bedford Town on Saturday, July 8.

Town will then head to National League South side St Albans City on Tuesday, July 18, before a clash at National League Boreham Wood on Saturday, July 22.

Ticket prices for each game will be confirmed by the host club.