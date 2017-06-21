Hatters to host Yeovil on opening day

Luton Town will host Yeovil Town at Kenilworth Road for their first game of the 2017-18 League Two season.

It’s the first time the Hatters start a campaign at home since returning to the Football League, having faced trips to Carlisle, Accrington and Plymouth in recent years.

Town’s opening away fixture is at Barnet, while they then host Colchester and finish August with a trip to Mansfield.

Hatters don’t have to travel to Carlisle on a Tuesday night for the first time in two seasons, with that game taking place on Saturday, April 21, although they do have midweek trips to Morecambe, Exeter and Swindon, with the latter on Boxing Day.

Luton will also be at home to newboys Lincoln City on New Years Day.

Full fixture list

August

Sat, Aug 5: Yeovil Town (H); Tue, Aug 8: Ipswich Town (H, Carabao Cup); Sat, Aug 12: Barnet (A); Sat, Aug 19: Colchester United (H); Sat, Aug 26: Mansfield Town (A)

September

Sat, Sep 2: Lincoln City (A); Sat, Sep 9: Swindon Town (H); Tue, Sep 12: Port Vale (H); Sat, Sep 16: Wycombe Wanderers (A); Sat, Sep 23: Chesterfield (H); Tue, Sep 26: Morecambe (A); Sat, Sep 30: Newport County (H).

October

Sat, Oct 7: Accrington Stanley (A); Sat, Oct 14: Stevenage (H); Tue, Oct 17: Exeter City (A); Sat, Oct 21: Crawley Town (A); Sat, Oct 28: Coventry City (H).

November

Sat, Nov 11: Cheltenham Town (A); Sat, Nov 18: Cambridge United (H); Tue, Nov 21: Carlisle United (H); Sat, Nov 25: Crewe Alexandra (A).

December

Sat, Dec 9: Notts County (H); Sat, Dec 16: Forest Green Rovers (A); Sat, Dec 23: Grimsby Town (H); Tue, Dec 26: Swindon Town (A); Sat, Dec 30: Port Vale (A).

January

Mon, Jan 1: Lincoln City (H); Sat, Jan 6: Wycombe Wanderers (H); Sat, Jan 13: Chesterfield (A); Sat, Jan 20: Morecambe (H); Sat, Jan 27: Grimsby Town (A).

February

Sat, Feb 3: Exeter City (H); Sat, Feb 10: Stevenage (A); Tue, Feb 13: Crawley Town (H); Sat, Feb 17: Coventry City (A); Sat, Feb 24: Cheltenham Town (H).

March

Sat, Mar 3: Cambridge United (A); Sat, Mar 10: Accrington Stanley (H); Sat, Mar 17: Newport County (A); Sat, Mar 24: Barnet (H); Sat, Mar 31: Colchester

United (A).

April

Mon, Apr 2: Mansfield Town (H); Sat, Apr 7: Yeovil Town (A); Sat, Apr 14: Crewe Alexandra (H); Sat, Apr 21: Carlisle United (A); Sat, Apr 28: Forest Green Rovers (H).

May

Sat, May 5: Notts County (A).